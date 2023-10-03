Failed presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has paid tribute to Ghana’s former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

The former Press Secretary to ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor in a statement celebrated the late Theresa Kufuor as a mother who welcomed everyone into her home with warmth and treated them to her excellent culinary skills.

Mr. Agyepong reminisced about a particular night with the late First Lady during a Tokyo International Conference on African Development which he indicated will forever remain with him.

Madam Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, following an extended period of illness at the age of 87.

Below is Mr. Agyepong’s tribute.

I have received with immense sadness the news of the passing of Mrs. Theresa Aba Kufuor, former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana. Auntie Theresa as we affectionately called her, was a mother to all.

Always ready with a kind word of wise counsel, Auntie Theresa opened her heart and home to all. She took me in as a son and on countless occasions, I enjoyed her culinary skills.

The Joyous expression on her face that memorable night in Tokyo during TICAD 3 will forever remain with me.

Auntie Theresa will be sorely missed by my wife Lawrencia and our kids. Auntie Aba is gone with her warmth, grace, and kindness. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

My deepest condolences go to my boss HE President John Agyekum Kufuor and the whole family.

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong OV

Press Secretary to the President

2001-2006