The much-awaited launch of the 2023 All-New Mitsubishi Outlander, took place at the Mitsubishi Ghana Showroom within CFAO Ghana PLC, the leading multi-brand automobile brand distributor.

The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander is a visually stunning and imposing take on a modern SUV.

The new reimagined look pushes the bounds of everything you expect in an SUV. The iconic design has been enhanced with substantial proportions, sculpted sides, distinctive rear design, a wide stance, and a stunning, powerful ride that exudes confidence in every square inch.

The Mitsubishi Ghana showroom was transformed into a ritzy space to welcome invited guests and customers.

A Mitsubishi red carpet photo treatment was given to invited guests as they strutted majestically into the showroom. Guests were treated to captivating entertainment with a surprise guest artiste called Offei Music, who held the audience captive with his stimulating story telling musical style.

In his welcome statement to invited guests, the Managing Director, and Country Delegate, Mr Adedamola Adelabu expressed his delight in launching the magnificent, award-winning Mitsubishi Outlander model and thanked the guests for their presence.

He stated that, “Our dedication to the Ghanaian market has seen us as the exclusive distributors of iconic brands that support the movement of people, goods and the backbone of industry.” He spoke of the various service offerings and value added services CFAO Ghana provides and further stressed that, “What sets CFAO Ghana apart is not only our extensive inventory of exceptional vehicles and equipment but our customer-centric aftersales service.”

The General Manager for Sales and Marketing, Mr. Sebastien Duchateau, described the All New Mitsubishi Outlander as a bold and sophisticated vehicle with expressive body lines which embodies the ethos of the Mitsubishi brand – Robustness and innovation.

He also mentioned that “the Mitsubishi Outlander is an example of good use of space combined with stylish execution. The Interior delivers a family sized, seven seat accommodation and contemporary styling.”

In terms of performance the Outlander is equipped with a powerful 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that delivers 184 horsepower, ensuring a responsive and exhilarating drive. With its efficient engine and advanced drivetrain, the Outlander achieves excellent fuel economy, making it an eco-conscious choice for drivers.

With an impressive ground clearance, the Outlander is ready to tackle rough terrain and adventure off the beaten path. The innovative addition to this model, the Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC), allows the driver to choose from multiple drive modes, including normal, snow, gravel, and mud, to optimize performance in various conditions.

Mr. Duchateau concluded by adding that “Whether you’re navigating the city streets or embarking on off-road adventures, the 2023 Outlander is designed to elevate your driving experience.”

Invited guests also shared their expectations of the All-New Mitsubishi Outlander ahead of the reveal with high hopes. The night was eventually climaxed with the spectacular unveiling event which had Ghanaian female violinist Nana Yaa, holding the audience spellbound with a dramatic piece which rose in crescendo as she walked off stage pulling off the covers off the vehicle, revealing its magnificence amidst applause and pyrotechnics.

The Executive Committee Members joined the MD to inspect the unveiled vehicle first after which the invited guests followed suit. The admiration on their faces was evidence of how impressed they were.

In closing, the Communications Manager Mr. Dennis Gawuga thanked invited guests for an impressive turnout and urged them to return with their orders for the All-New Mitsubishi Outlander.

The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander is available for purchase at CFAO Ghana PLC with branches in Accra on the Airport Bypass road, Tema Hospital Road link adjacent T-Havana, Kumasi on the Harper Road, Adum and Takoradi on Cape Coast Road.