The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for a speedy prosecution of 16 New Patriotic Party members who stormed the studio of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, and disrupted a live programme.

The arrests were made following a complaint by the Despite Media Group and the Ministry of Information that certain people had invaded the studio of UTV.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Amos Blessing Amorse, the NDC’s Greater Accra deputy youth organizer, called on the Regional Police Command to brief the public on the arrests and the steps being taken to apprehend the other suspects who evaded arrest on the day.

Mr. Amorse referenced the arrest of a former NDC communicator who was apprehended and convicted for verbally and physically assaulting a presenter at Dagbon FM in the Northern Region in May 2023.

He admonished the police to apply the same urgency in dealing with the 16 suspects who have been arrested for storming UTV’s studios.

“What we are requesting of the Regional Police Command is an update on the arrests made so far and the steps they have taken to prosecute the individuals who were arrested and those who could not be arrested. We also want to know the steps they are taking to apprehend them,” Mr. Amorse said.

“You will recall that in May this year, two gentlemen stormed the studios of Dagbon FM and did a similar thing as the NPP thugs did in the studios of UTV. The gentlemen were apprehended on May 8 and by May 11, they were put before the court and convicted. The court fined them GH¢3,600. So what we are saying is that if someone did that and the police speedily apprehended the person and the law dealt with the person, then our colleagues from the NPP should also be dealt with speedily.”