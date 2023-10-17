The Northern Electricity Distribution Company of Ghana (NEDCo) has restored power to Wachiki in the North East Region after a weeklong disconnection.

The power distribution company cut off supply after declining a request by the residents for an extension to settle their outstanding bills.

After a series of engagements among the management of NEDCo, traditional and local authorities, the Assemblyman for the Wanchiki electoral area, Alhassan Abdul Ganiu said a roadmap was agreed upon for the payment of debt.

“We assure them that henceforth anytime they want to do a disconnection, they should let us know. Secondly, they should also bring a revenue mobilizer from the District capital, that is Chereponi from the NEDCo office.”

“Because they initially told us that every month they would bring someone to mobilize the money from the community because the community is far from the district capital which the people could not go to. So we made that appeal and they agreed with us but now that they have not come for over a year that is why the youth was asking them for three days.”

“So we all spoke and said that henceforth it will not happen like that again. They will be coming every market day so that you who owe them will pay. So that anytime they will come and do a disconnection, they will give us pre-notice,” he stated.