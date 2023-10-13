The vetting of parliamentary candidate aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region was disrupted by violence on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Members of one of the candidates’ camps destroyed party properties, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee, citing unfairness on their part.

The chaos occurred at the regional party office in South La, where three individuals, Nii Okai Laryea, Kotey Ashie, and Michael Nii Yarboi Annang, were facing the committee in the hope of succeeding the incumbent MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, who is not seeking re-election.

The Odododiodio Constituency was unable to participate in the vetting exercise that took place in February 2023 due to outstanding issues that the party needed to resolve.

Today’s vetting was to determine the fate of the three aspirants for the party’s parliamentary primary, which is slated for Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, one of the parliamentary candidate aspirants, Michael Nii Yarboi Annan, has successfully gone through vetting.

Mr Anang was a former Member of the New Patriotic Party who is aspiring to be the Parliamentary Candidate for the Odododiodio Constituency on the ticket of the NDC.

Speaking to Citi News, popular boxer, Bukom Banku, said, “We love Mr Anang and we want him to represent us in parliament. He serves and gives people in the community jobs, he helps the community, so we want him to represent us”.