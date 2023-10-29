Multifaceted Ghanaian celebrity Kwadwo Nkansah better known as Lilwin has survived a near-fatal car crash.

Lilwin, who is also the CEO of Wezzy Empire and owner of Great Minds School in Kumasi, took to his Instagram and Facebook accounts on Sunday, October 29, 2023, to share a photo of the wreckage of his car, which was completely mangled in the accident.

The accident occurred on October 15, 2023, but the celebrity who only shared the photo of the mangled car without the location of where the accident happened expressed his gratitude to God for sparing his life.

The photo, which revealed the mangled remains of his once-sleek black car, sent shockwaves through his fan base and the entertainment industry.

