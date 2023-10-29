The Members of Parliament for the Garu and Tempane constituencies have condemned the alleged military assault on some residents of Garu in the Upper East Region.

Personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces allegedly assaulted residents of the town during a dawn raid on October 29 in what residents rumoured to be a retaliation for an attack on some National Security operatives that occurred on October 24.

The MPs for the two constituencies; Albert Alalzuuga Akuka and Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu, in a joint press statement condemned the alleged actions of the military and demanded “a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

The Ministry of National Security however, denied the reports of assault in a statement and explained that the action of the military was “a joint operation in Garu to seize weapons used by the perpetrators of the attack on the National Security personnel.”

The two MPs warned that such actions have the tendency to exacerbate the Bawku conflict and are therefore, among other things demanding a total withdrawal of the military from the area and arresting the culprits and dealing with them accordingly.

Below is the MPs joint statement on the issue.

PRESS STATEMENT ON THE MILITARY BRUTALITIES ON THE PEOPLE OF GARU AND TEMPANE CONSTITUENCIES BY THE HON. ALBERT ALALZUUGA AKUKA AND HON. LYDIA AKANVARIBA ADAKUDUGU, MPS FOR GARU AND TEMPANE RESPECTIVELY

1. It has come to our attention that a concerning incident occurred in our constituencies today, Sunday, 29th October, 2023 around dawn at 2:00 am. Military officers entered our constituencies and engaged in actions that resulted in harm to the residents. This unprovoked action by the Military on the innocent civilians is uncalled for and must be condemned by all peace-loving people. Any form of violence and brutalities meted on citizens, especially when it is perpetrated by those who are supposed to serve and protect them must be condemned unequivocally.

2. We are deeply disturbed by these reports, especially considering the volatile nature of the area vis-a-vi the Bawku Conflict (Note that Garu and Tempane are part of the Bawku Traditional Area), and we are therefore actively seeking more information about the situation.

3. We stand with our constituents who have been affected and demand a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

4. Our priority is the safety and well-being of our constituents, and we are committed to providing support to those who have been impacted by this incident. We are working closely with relevant authorities and organisations to ensure that justice is served and that such incidents are prevented in the future.

5. However, we demand the following with immediate effect:

a. The Military should be withdrawn from the Garu and Tempane Constituencies

b. Those arrested and detained should be released unconditionally

c. Those injured during the military disturbances should be taken care off and compensated by the Government/Ministry of Defence

d. The lawlessness and brutalities inflicted on innocent citizens should stop

6. We urge our constituents to remain calm and peaceful during this challenging time. We call for transparency, accountability, and open communication to address this issue. We will provide updates as we gather more information and work towards a comprehensive peace in the area.

Signed.