Leaders of the Road 2 Jannah Foundation have paid a courtesy call on officials of the KGL Foundation in Accra.

A courtesy call from the Road 2 Jannah Foundation to the KGL Foundation was a significant gesture to reflect on the past and future of KGL’s support for the Road 2 Jannah Foundation’s annual “Ramadan Community Outreach” project.

At a brief meeting, the Road 2 Jannah Foundation outlined the new measures and impact of the project.

The Executive Director of the Road 2 Jannah Foundation, Kamaru Abdulai, presented a citation to honour KGL Foundation for impacting the lives of many in the country.

KGL Foundation described the visit on Monday, October 9, 2023, as memorable.

Elliott Dadey, CEO of KGL Foundation, reiterated his outfit’s commitment to continue supporting the Road 2 Jannah Foundation as long as the goal is to reach out to humanity in remote areas and to empower women to be agents of change in societies.

He urged other corporate organizations to come on board to support such brilliant initiatives.