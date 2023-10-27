Residents of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region have poured onto the streets to protest bad roads, underdevelopment, and bad governance.

Dubbed ‘Sekondi-Takoradi Deserves Better’, the demonstrators are dissatisfied with the bad state of their roads, underdevelopment, and poor leadership in the region.

Many of the protesters were seen wearing black and red attire with placards with inscriptions like Takoradi Deserves Better, We Are Tired of Poor Leadership, and Fix Our Roads, among others.

The Convener of the Concerned Youth of Sekondi-Takoradi, Samuel Gyimah intimated that the decision to hit the streets to express their anger stems from the fact that Sekondi-Takoradi has been neglected for a long time.

“We are demonstrating because of the bad state of roads we have over here, hospitals, traffic lights are not working, streetlights are not working and the town is totally dark in the evening and nothing works over here.

“We want to go and ask our leaders if they are leading us to truth or they are just denying us of our rights.”

“We are demonstrating this morning because nothing works here and development is backsliding. The roads are terribly bad, unemployment is killing the youth and many things are not working.

“Leadership is not working so we have decided to speak and talk to leadership that we deserve better because many things that are used to develop the country come from the Western Region, of which Sekondi-Takoradi is the capital, yet our roads are bad and nothing works here,” Philip Fiifi Buckman, an aggrieved resident added.