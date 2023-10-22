The National Ozone Unit of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the United Nations Development Project (UNDP) have organised a seminar on ozone layer depletion and its related issues for some selected students of the New Juaben Senior High School in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The seminar on the theme, “Montreal Protocol, Fixing the Ozone Layer and Reducing Climate Change”, was aimed at creating awareness and broadening the understanding of stakeholders on the preservation of the ozone layer and other environmental catastrophes.

This year marks 36 years since the inception of the Montreal Protocol and of remarkable international cooperation to address challenges posed by ozone layer depletion on the environment and the achievements globally.

Among other things, the day is being observed to generate a sense of awareness of the ozone layer, how it is formed and the methods to stop its depletion.

The Acting Director of the Climate Change and Ozone Department of the EPA, Joseph Baffoe in an interview with Citi News explained that ozone layer depletion is a global issue which is caused by human activities.

“The UN came together as a body to ensure that countries come together to address the issue of ozone layer depletion and in trying to do that, countries are given some funding to ensure that they educate and create awareness on the effects of ozone layer depletion. My outfit has collaborated with the UNDP to provide technical advice on their mandate to educate the citizens on the need for the issue to be addressed.”

The Assistant Programme Officer of the Climate Change and Ozone Department of the EPA, Isaac Kwabena Danso, speaking on Climate change said geographically, every region has a peculiar climate system which experiences rainy and dry weather at a given point in time.

He observed that because of climate change, the pattern of the weather has changed, which affects farming activities. He attributed climate change to human activities.

Some of the participants who spoke to Citi News after the engagement expressed their appreciation to the organizers for enlightening them, which they believe will augment their learning of the environment in the classroom.