The Volta River Authority (VRA) has offered support to communities affected by the ongoing water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

The VRA presented relief items to the affected communities in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

The relief items included mattresses, blankets, various food items, clothes, and toiletries.

The items were presented to the Municipal/District Chief Executives of the Central Tongu, North Tongu, Keta, and Anlo Districts at a ceremony held in Adidome in the Volta Region on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

The VRA commenced the controlled spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

The Authority notified its stakeholders, including the downstream communities, of the impending spillage in line with its emergency preparedness plan and standard operating procedures.

But thousands of residents downstream have had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

The VRA has reiterated its commitment to working with NADMO and other stakeholders to monitor the situation and provide regular updates to the general public.