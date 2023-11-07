The Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe, is appealing to the government to take steps to ensure the provision of potable drinking water for students in the area.

This comes after two students of Ada Senior High School drowned in the Volta River while attempting to fetch water due to a shortage of the commodity in the school.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Comfort Doyoe bemoaned the contamination of most water sources in the vicinity due to the spillage of the Akosombo dam, emphasizing the need for government intervention.

“The people are now helpless. Two students lost their lives. These students are always in their dormitories, where they have their water, food, and everything they need. But since the incident, they have been exposed to the river. They go there to fetch water.”

“I am pleading with the National Security Minister to send tankers to the schools. We have a few poly tanks so that they can provide them with water,” she said.

She added that over 300 houses have collapsed in Ada as a result of flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo dam.