The aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management are expected to picket at the premises of the Finance Ministry today to demand their locked-up funds.

According to the group, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not paid its members whose funds were locked up after their picketing in October 2023.

The group states that all efforts to retrieve the locked-up funds from the collapsed Gold Coast Fund Management Company have proved futile.

Speaking to Citi News, the convener of the aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management, Charles Nyame, said they will picket for 32 hours continuously.

“It’s all about the demand for our funds. After our first protest in October, where the Finance Ministry tried to engage us but failed.”

“We have gone back to the police, and we have obtained police clearance to go back to the Finance Ministry to stage another 32-hour protest. We will start at 11 am and end on Wednesday at 7 pm. It is continuous,” he said.