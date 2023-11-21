Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has attributed the high attrition rate in Parliament to the electorate’s tendency to vote for Members of Parliament (MPs) based on factors other than competence.

Addressing the Speakers Breakfast Forum, Bagbin lamented that lawmakers often face rejection at the polls for “frivolous reasons,” rather than based on their performance or care for the constituents.

He called for stakeholder engagement to address this “worrying situation,” emphasizing the importance of electing MPs based on their ability to represent the people effectively.

“The choice of an MP is influenced by some considerations, and not competence or care for the people, and so you see the kind of competition that is ongoing when we are doing either parliamentary primaries or the main event itself,” Bagbin stated.

The Lands Commission has refuted claims that the Speaker of Parliament’s residence was sold to a private developer.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, revealed that his residence in Accra was sold to a private developer while he was still living there.

Bagbin said this only came to the fore when the developer went to the Lands Commission to register the land.

But the Lands Commission, in a statement, insisted that “at no point in time was the said property sold to a private developer by the Lands Commission.”