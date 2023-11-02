After a string of successful projects spanning various sectors, including Water, Education, Health, and various other crucial aspects of development, Bel Aqua Ghana, a subsidiary of the Blow Group of Companies, has officially unveiled the ‘Bel-Aqua Take a Break’ campaign.

This campaign is aimed at fostering awareness about mental health in Ghana and was inaugurated during the Healing Together Vigil organized by the Blow Group at Alliance Française in Accra.

Bel Aqua Ghana, renowned for its continued involvement in numerous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that contribute to and support various efforts bringing positive change into people’s lives, has now redirected its focus towards creating a dedicated campaign for mental health awareness.

Speaking to Citi News at the campaign launch, Magnus Dey, the Head of Marketing for Blow Group, highlighted the prevailing stigma surrounding mental health issues and emphasized that Bel Aqua believes it’s time to take action and initiate a conversation.

He further emphasized the company’s openness to collaborating with partners to ensure the success of this campaign. “We want to raise awareness and educate people that, as important as it is to take care of our physical well-being, our appearance, and our clothing, it’s even more vital to care for our minds because our mental well-being significantly impacts every other aspect of our lives. This is why Bel Aqua is launching this mental health campaign. We understand that when people need to take a break, it often starts with a sip of water, and that’s where Bel Aqua mineral water comes in,” he explained.