The Chereponi District in the North East region has called off this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration in the district over the chieftaincy dispute in Wanchiki.

Three persons were reported dead following a reignited chieftaincy dispute in the Wanchiki community in the Chereponi district in the North East Region.

This occurred when gunshots erupted in the community in the morning of Monday, November 20, 2023, after tensions flared between the Jaabu and Forboru clans.

An elderly woman, who was among the deceased, was shot when she refused to leave her house as the attackers came to burn it. It was also reported that several others who sustained gunshot injuries were in critical condition and had been referred to neighbouring Togo.

The chief of Wanchiki was allegedly assaulted while en route to Nalerigu, resulting in the vandalism of his vehicle. In response, Wanchiki’s youth mobilised and retaliated against the community involved. The chief’s damaged car is currently being held at the Chereponi Police Station.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Chereponi District said: “The public is hereby informed that the District Security Council, at a meeting held on Wednesday 29th November 2023 assessed the security situation in the district following the recent conflict at Wanchiki and resolved based on intelligence report that, the National Farmers Day celebrations in the district be cancelled.”

It further indicated that “DISEC will continue to collaborate with the relevant agencies and stakeholders to ensure that peace is restored in the affected conflict areas in the district.”

