Headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League, betPawa, has announced a shift in focus in its sponsorship arrangement for the Ghanaian top flight.

This move was announced by the betting firm in a statement release; the announcement was made after an agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was achieved.

According to the statement, betPawa will focus on providing direct financial benefits to clubs in the form of locker room bonuses.

The increase in Locker Room Bonus is pegged at 167% culminating in an increase from 150 Ghana Cedis ($12.49) to 450 Ghana Cedis ($33.31) at the time of writing.

betPawa states this development will fulfill the first phase of the sponsorship arrangement it signed with the GFA prior to the start of the 2022-2023 Ghana Premier League season which marked the first of a three year partnership between the respective bodies. (Click highlighted text to read full story)

The betting firm added, “we want to assure the sporting community that BetPawa and GFA will continue to work together to develop and improve football standards in the country.”

Read the full statement here: