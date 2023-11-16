Citi FM/Citi TV’s relief team, with a truckload of items, has today extended its support to Makango in the Salaga South constituency to assist flood victims in the Savannah region.

The intervention is a swift response to the Member of Parliament for the Salaga South constituency, Hajia Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, by the management of Citi FM/Citi TV.

Her appeal follows the displacement of about 4,279 people in the area due to the heavy downpours recorded this year, coupled with the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The items, estimated at GHC 50,000, include rice, beans, oil, sugar, maize, roofing sheets, Wellington boots, machetes, flashlights, among others.

The assemblyman for the area, who spoke to Citi News, expressed appreciation to the Citi team for the kind gesture.

Also, the Member of Parliament for Salaga South, Hajia Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, who received the donation on behalf of the affected victims, commended the CEO of Citi FM/Citi TV, Samuel Atta Mensah, for the swift response to the plight of the victims.

“It has been the largest donation we have received since this disaster struck, but, like I said in the beginning, I am going to make more appeals to Citi to find out if there is anything more. We have 42 communities affected; we know this will go around them a bit, but we could still do with some more.”

“So, today we are very grateful,” she gratefully expressed.

She further urged benevolent individuals to keep supporting the Citi relief effort in reaching out to flood victims.