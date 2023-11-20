The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, has called on the Ghana Police Service to assist in preserving and sustaining the lottery industry in Ghana.

She believes that addressing illegal activities within the industry can contribute to increased revenue for the state.

The Chief Justice urged the police to take more action in apprehending individuals involved in fraudulent activities within the lotto industry, as their actions deprive the state of necessary revenue.

“Next door in Côte d’Ivoire, they are making millions from the lottery. Here in Ghana, they don’t even make a million Ghana cedi in a month. Every day when I walk in, I see different kinds of lotteries; they are struggling because it’s a shadow industry.”

It seems there’s a shadow industry everywhere, and every effort to get prosecution and adjudication seems frustrated,” Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo stated.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) began the implementation of the 10% withholding tax on all gross gaming winnings from August 15, 2023.

It is hoping to rake in some GH¢400 million from the new gaming tax.

The GRA explained that the withholding tax will be charged on profits accrued after each win, and the existing 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) rate on each stake will no longer be charged.

The GRA said that the new policy is in line with an amendment to the Income Tax Act 2023 (No.2), Act 1094.