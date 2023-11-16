President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism that Ghana has the potential to become a world-leading exporter of agricultural products.

He intimated that the country has made progress in the past few years despite the current economic challenges, projecting transformative economic growth.

Speaking at the commissioning of new Gentry Cranes and Works at the Tema Harbour, the president indicated that agriculture is one of the major sectors the government is targeting to help improve and revive the Ghanaian economy.

“In the face of global upheaval and disruptions in world food supply systems, Ghana has become resilient due to the measures that we have put in place. I firmly believe that Ghana has the potential to become a world-leading exporter of agricultural produce, thanks in part to favourable weather conditions, ample water supply, and fertile lands.”

“However, what we have lacked over the years is a modernized and robust logistics channel infrastructure required to help realize this potential,” the president added.

He also stated that the drop in inflation and stability of the Cedi are clear indications that the government is working to revive the economy.