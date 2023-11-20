The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is set to commence an operation today, November 20, to recover all arrears owed by its customers.

Dubbed “Pay or Get Disconnected,” the operation aims to encourage GWCL customers to settle their outstanding bills.

The company, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, will conduct this nationwide revenue mobilization exercise.

GWCL is warning all water users, including individuals and companies, with outstanding balances to settle their bills promptly to avoid confrontations with their taskforce.

Stanley Martey, Head of Communications at the Ghana Water Company Limited, stressed the importance of customers paying for the services they receive.

“Anytime we realize that the bill is going up, we embark on this exercise to recoup the amount. It started from the beginning of March at the district level. It is only this week that management decided to join the district to collect the monies because the monies were not coming as we expected,” Stanley Martey said.