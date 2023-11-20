The Ministry of Youth and Sports has strongly condemned the violent attack that occurred during a match between Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman.

The Ministry, in a statement dated November 20, implored the police to swiftly bring the perpetrators to book to deter others from committing such dastardly acts.

The Ministry further urged football enthusiasts and stakeholders to uphold the values of fair play.

The incident occurred during the Match Day 11 encounter between Bofoakwa Tano FC and Nsoatreman FC on November 19, 2023.

The situation escalated to the point where Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu, was allegedly physically assaulted by fans of Bofoakwa Tano FC at the Sunyani Coronation Park for securing a draw against the home team, Bofoakwa Tano.

The fans also attacked the match officials. The police are on a manhunt for the suspects.

Read the statement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports below