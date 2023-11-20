President Akufo-Addo has commended the Ghana Armed Forces for their dedication to upholding and defending the country’s constitution in the face of military takeovers in West Africa.

He expressed gratitude for the role played by the men and women in uniform in strengthening Ghana’s democracy.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for senior officers of the Ghana Armed Forces in Accra, President Akufo-Addo appealed to the military to consistently uphold the country’s constitution.

“Helping to maintain peace and security, our men and women in uniform are exposed to the negative effects of wars and undemocratic changes of government. It is, therefore, praiseworthy that the Armed Forces continue to pledge their support to our democratic system of governance in the face of coup d’etats across the region. I commend the continuing dedication of our Armed Forces to upholding the constitutional rule of Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo.