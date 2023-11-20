The Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) has announced its strategic plan to support 5 million girls through Senior High School (SHS) education in the next 6 years.

The comprehensive support system, which will be implemented from 2024 to 2029, is targeted at the most marginalized girls, enabling them to transition to secure livelihoods, join a powerful peer network of leaders, and drive the adoption of best practices in national education systems at scale.

The National Director for CAMFED, Madam Fairuza Safian, at the 2023 CAMFED – Ghana Media Partnership Meeting in Tamale, explained that the 2024 – 2029 strategy prioritizes tripling the organization’s 30-year impact within the 6-year period.

Madam Fairuza stated that, “the strategy will be rolled out in three levels, with the first level supporting 5 million girls to access and progress through Senior High School education.”

“The second level will involve putting measures in place to enable young women to transition to secure livelihoods and join a powerful network of leaders, whereas the final stage will drive the adoption of best practices within the national educational system scale.”

She added, however, that the strategy will be implemented across their operational areas, namely Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi, and Ghana.

In an interview with Citi News, she noted that CAMFED has supported 18,920 young girls to receive economic support under the Bursary Program for the year 2023.

“This comprises 16,436 at the Senior High School level and 2,544 at the primary school level,” she explained.

She, however, disclosed that 66,455 young girls have been supported under the Bursary Program since the inception of CAMFED programs in Ghana.

Under CAMFED’s support for enterprises, she stated that 445 young women have received aid this year, with a total of 35,894 young women benefiting from this program since the inception of CAMFED programs in Ghana.

“The number of CAMA members as at the end of 2022 stands at 59,468,” she added.

The National Director applauded the Ministries of Education, Food and Agriculture, Gender, Children and Social Protection, and their various departments for their continuous collaboration in the implementation of programs and activities that serve the interests of school children and young women building enterprises.

She also commended the media for their collaboration and good work. She called on them to keep supporting and disseminating information regarding developmental programs and strategies.