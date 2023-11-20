The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has revealed that his residence in Accra was sold to a private developer while he was still living there.

Speaking at the Speaker’s Breakfast Forum in Accra on Monday, Mr. Bagbin said this only came to the fore when the developer went to the Lands Commission to register the land.

“Many of you don’t know that even the residence of the Speaker was almost sold to the private sector. Actually, it was given out. It was when they went to register that the Lands Commission identified that that was the residence of the Speaker. Luckily, I was inside, so it was saved,” he stated.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has revealed that his residence in Accra was almost sold to a private developer while he was still living there. This was known when the developer was registering the land.#CitiNewsroom pic.twitter.com/oZfhMRCfD6 — CitiNewsroom (@citinewsroomgh) November 20, 2023



Meanwhile, Mr. Bagbin says Parliament would not rush to approve the 2024 budget statement presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The speaker says there was a need for due diligence on the document before approval.

Speaking at a post-budget workshop in Parliament, he underscored the importance of giving more attention to the budget.

“It is our duty to strive to improve upon the welfare of the people we serve. Even though we see this as business as usual for Parliament, this time around, it’s more critical than before. This budget is a critical budget, and I want us to take time because leadership has discussed it with me, and we have enough time for you to deliberate on the budget.”

“We are, therefore, expecting that you will not come and just make political statements or propaganda. Please listen to the voices of our people and do a critical analysis of the budget,” the Speaker of Parliament advised.