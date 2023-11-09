The High Court in Accra has heard the case involving Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson in his absence.

This follows the failure of the legislator to make himself available in court on Thursday, as directed by the court.

The accused, who is on trial for alleged counts of perjury, was instructed by the court on November 3 to either appear in court or join a virtual link on November 9.

This directive was necessitated by the failure of the accused and his lawyers to make themselves available for proceedings at the last adjourned date.

The Judge, Justice Mary Yanzuh, directed that the trial may continue in absentia if the accused, who she believed did not have any reasonable basis to be absent, repeats a similar act.

But on Thursday when the case was called, his lawyers led by Tsatsu Tsikata explained that James Gyakye Quayson was out of the country for medical tests and requisite treatment.

“The accused person is in Canada for medical tests and the requisite treatment arising from those tests,” Tsatsu Tsikata noted in court.

He explained to the court that the accused was preparing for the medical doctors in Canada to provide the court with an update on his medical situation for which the treatment may take 5 months.

He, however, indicated that steps are being taken to get a medical doctor in Ghana to testify to the medical condition of the legislator.

“I am, therefore, asking the court to allow us to contact that doctor in Ghana to make him available to the court to make it clear to the court the medical situation which makes it necessary for the accused to go for medical treatment from specialized doctors,” Tsatsu Tsikata pleaded with the court.

He also notified the court that his client and lawyers were not aware of the November 3 sitting where the order to possibly try the case in his absence was given.

He urged the court to review its stance taken on November 3.

But the Judge indicated that there was no evidence before the court confirming the medical condition of the accused; hence, the court will treat it as though he has no medical condition as claimed.

The judge then ordered the trial to continue in his absence under article 19(3b) of the 1992 constitution and asked Tsatsu Tsikata to conclude his cross-examination of prosecution witness 1, Richard Takyi, an executive of the NPP in the Central Region.