The Ministry of Interior has commended the Ghana National Fire Service and its stakeholders for working assiduously to reduce bush fires in the country.

A total of 791 bush fires were recorded in 2022, compared to 573 recorded this year, a significant reduction attributed to intensive fire safety education undertaken by the service.

Addressing a gathering on behalf of the Minister of Interior during the launch of the 2023-2024 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign in Nsawam Adoagyiri today, the Director of Finance and Administration at the ministry, Madam Doreen Payin Annan, indicated that the government will not relent in its efforts to protect the country’s natural landscapes from the destructive forces of bushfires.

On his part, the Chief Fire Officer Julius A. Kunnor, who emphasized that the Bushfire campaign, in existence for the past 16 years, is a fundamental necessity to safeguard the country’s natural resources and food security, stressed the need for everyone to come on board and take necessary actions to prevent bush fires.

The Chief Fire Officer added that the service is poised to strengthen its collaborations with the Ministry of Education, Agriculture, EPA, NADMO, among others, to develop a comprehensive strategy for bushfire prevention and management.