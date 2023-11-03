Supporters of Kennedy Agyapong in the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central Region have threatened to boycott Saturday’s elections if the voter album, which they believe has been altered, is not corrected.

Bernard Danquah, Convener for Kennedy Agyepong supporters told Citi News in an interview on Friday “We realised that national had made one or two mistakes. So we prompted National that this album cannot be used… But they printed the old album that we have raised issues about, and they had accepted that we were right… And so we are saying that this album cannot be used.”

“…We are pleading with national to ensure this is rectified before tomorrow. We don’t want any bad thing to happen, so we are pleading with them to do what is needful, what is right so that we can have free and fair elections. But if we can’t have it that way, then I am afraid of what will happen tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has assured the general public of its adequate preparedness to maintain law and order during the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer contest scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

Over 200,000 delegates across the country are expected to participate in the election to select a candidate for the NPP for the 2024 general elections.

In a statement signed by its director, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Police Service assured that adequate security will be provided during and after the elections.

The GPS also affirmed its commitment to collaborating with the various stakeholders in the election to “guarantee peace, security, law and order during the election.”