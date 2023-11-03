Market women in Kumasi have endorsed the candidature of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The governing NPP is set to hold its presidential election on Saturday, November 4th, to choose a flagbearer who will succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the 2024 elections.

According to opinion polls conducted ahead of the presidential election, Dr. Bawumia is leading the pack of four contestants.

The other candidates include Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP, and Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the former Minister of Agriculture.

The market women, a crucial constituency in the heart of Kumasi, stressed the significance of continuity in the government’s efforts to protect the rights, safety, and future of the Ghanaian people. They believe that Dr. Bawumia, with his experience as Vice President, is well-equipped to lead the nation forward in these challenging times.

Joyce Asante, one of the leaders of the market women association, stated, “We, the market women in Kumasi, recognize the importance of having a president who is committed to protecting the rights, safety, and future of our people. Bawumia has proven himself as a capable and dedicated leader, and we believe he is the best candidate to continue the good work of the government.”

Sarah Ayensu, a 40-year-old trader at the Kejetia Market and a delegate, said that a victory for Bawumia will lead to the economic transformation of women in Ghana.

“Bawumia is a father to all,” she said. “We support him, and on Saturday, we will crown him as our leader. Nothing will stop him.”

Vice-President Bawumia, while speaking to the media on Thursday to conclude his campaign, expressed his confidence that he is the best person among the four contestants to lead the party to victory in the 2024 elections.

He shared his strong optimism that party delegates will endorse him after his productive nationwide engagements with them.

“By the grace of God, I have concluded my campaign and visits to NPP delegates in their constituencies. Every constituency has been like home to me for the past 15 years, and for this particular campaign, my mission was simple: to let the delegates know why I represent the NPP’s best chance of breaking the ‘8’ in next year’s presidential election if I am elected the party’s flagbearer,” Bawumia said.