The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has today, Tuesday, November 28, 2023, opened nominations for the Akuapem North Parliamentary primary.

The party, in a statement signed and issued by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said it would close nominations on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

“The Party has also approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary election, which will be made available to stakeholders.”

“However, Nomination Forms will be available at the Constituency Party Office for purchase,” it stated.