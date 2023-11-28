The Gbetsile Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GHS200,000.00 to Assistant Superintendent of Police Nasiru Amadu and No. 51836 G/CPL Emmanuel Mintah with three sureties for unlawful possession of narcotic drugs purportedly for trafficking.

The case had been adjourned to December 20, 2023, for them to come back to court.

The court, presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway, said their plea for bail was considered because they were Police Officers and well-known in the community.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ernest Kuofie said the complainants were Police officers in the Afienya District.

The accused person, Amadu, 48 years old, is currently the second in command at Sakumono District Police Headquarters with Mintah.

He said Mintah, aged 43, was working under him at the station as a service driver on November 19. The complainant was performing snap check duty when they picked up intelligence that a Nissan Navara vehicle with registration number GP 727 was loaded with narcotic drugs from Ho towards Accra.

ASP Kuofie said that at about 1915 hours the same day, the accused persons pulled up at the snap checkpoint where they were intercepted. A search conducted in the vehicle revealed eight sacks containing 541 compressed parcels of substances believed to be narcotic drugs.

The prosecution said the investigation revealed that Mintah had a family relation named Oluman, a resident of Ashaiman Tulaku, who traded in narcotics.

The prosecution said that on November 19, Mintah was contacted by the said Oluman to assist him in transporting a quantity of Indian hemp from Peki Tsibu in the Volta Region to Tulaku for a fee. Mintah then contacted Amadu about the deal, and he also contacted the said Oluman to agree on the terms of engagement.

He said upon striking a deal with Oluman, the accused persons drove vehicle No. GP 727 from Sakumono to a forest around Peki Tsibu, where they received the exhibits from a waiting Benz bus.

The prosecution said it was in the course of transporting the illicit drugs that police picked up intelligence and arrested them.

It was detected that the incident on November 19, 2023, marked the second time the accused persons were engaged in such an illegal act.

The exhibits have been examined by the forensic crime laboratory, which is yet to submit a test report.