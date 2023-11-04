New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Owusu Afriyie Akoto has congratulated Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on his victory in the party’s presidential primary, ahead of the official declaration of results.

Dr Afriyie Akoto, the former Minister of Agriculture, contested the flagbearership contest with Bawumia and two others, Kennedy Agyapong and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Provisional results so far indicate that Bawumia polled 118,210 votes, representing 61.43%, while his closest contender, Agyapong, polled 71,991 votes, representing 37.41%.

Dr Afriyie Akoto placed a distant third with 1,459 votes (0.76%), while Addai-Nimoh garnered 781 votes (0.41%).

“First of all, let me congratulate the Vice President for such an emphatic victory,” Akoto said in an interview on Saturday. “It means the New Patriotic Party has spoken with a huge voice that we have chosen Dr Bawumia to lead us into the elections next year.

“I have already called him to congratulate him on that, and we will be meeting at the stadium for the official announcement and formalities. But finally, we are drawing a line in a very major history event for the party, which is choosing our leader for the coming years.” He said on JoyNews.