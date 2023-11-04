Outspoken Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency and a flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the party’s presidential primary.

The NPP held the polls on Saturday, November 4 to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 polls.

Provisional results that have come in so far show that although Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has won several constituencies, Kennedy Agyapong has also performed well in some areas.

Below are some constituencies grabbed by Kennedy Agyapong:

Western Region:

Ahanta West

Shama

Wassa East

Kwesimintsim

Essikado-Ketan

Central Region:

Gomoa East

Gomoa Central

New Edubiase constituency

Obuasi West constituency

Abura / Asebu / Kwamankese Constituency

Greater Accra:

Krowor constituency

Ledzokuku

Upper East Region:

Zebilla

Binduri

Eastern Region

Afram Plains

Lower Manya Krobo Odumase

Upper Manya Krobo Asesewa

Upper West Akim-Adeiso