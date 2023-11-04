Outspoken Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency and a flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the party’s presidential primary.
The NPP held the polls on Saturday, November 4 to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 polls.
Provisional results that have come in so far show that although Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has won several constituencies, Kennedy Agyapong has also performed well in some areas.
Below are some constituencies grabbed by Kennedy Agyapong:
Western Region:
Ahanta West
Shama
Wassa East
Kwesimintsim
Essikado-Ketan
Central Region:
Gomoa East
Gomoa Central
New Edubiase constituency
Obuasi West constituency
Abura / Asebu / Kwamankese Constituency
Greater Accra:
Krowor constituency
Ledzokuku
Upper East Region:
Zebilla
Binduri
Eastern Region
Afram Plains
Lower Manya Krobo Odumase
Upper Manya Krobo Asesewa
Upper West Akim-Adeiso