The annual Obuasi Trade and Exhibition show, dubbed the ‘Obuasi Trade Show,’ will take place between 21st and 26th December 2023.

The sixth edition of the event is expected to provide a platform for business owners in the country to exhibit their products to potential buyers.

Over the years, the Obuasi Trade Show has been spearheaded by the mining giant AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine. However, this time, the company, in a bid to wean itself off the program and allow the people of Obuasi to own it, has set up a consortium to help organize and seek sponsorship for the program.

At the media launch of the program, Ishmael Yakubu Coffie, Chairperson of the Obuasi Trade Consortium, said the trade show idea, initiated by Anglo Gold Ashanti six years ago, aimed to harness the economic potential and creativity within the region.

The goal, he said, was to diversify the economy of Obuasi, envisioning a self-sustaining town, whether or not Anglo Gold Ashanti is present.

He noted collaboration with the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Obuasi East Assembly, and the inclusion of the Akrofuom District in this endeavour will further sustain the trade show.

Edmund Oduro Agyei, Head of Stakeholder Engagement and Land Management at Anglo Gold Ashanti, emphasized that the primary aim of the trade and exhibition show was to diversify the local economy through trade, citing the mining company’s potential as a development catalyst.

He said Anglo Gold Ashanti has been the main sponsor of the Obuasi trade show since 2019, aligning with their ten-year socio-economic development plan to foster a self-reliant and sustainable environment in Obuasi.

He talked about the importance of establishing the consortium, saying it was formed to oversee implementation, focusing on enhancing businesses’ soft skills such as customer care, financial management, and compliance with Ghanaian standards.

In response to feedback and challenges, organizers aim to enhance customer care services during this year’s trade show, timed strategically during the Christmas season to attract travellers returning to the area, offering them a lifetime experience.

Additionally, a range of activities, including recreational centres for kids, variety shows, and comedy, have been introduced to enrich the event.

The District Chief Executive of Akrofuom, Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode, who led the media launch, noted the impact of Anglo-Gold Ashanti’s hiatus in 2014, stating that during the company’s three-year closure, Obuasi experienced a significant decline, almost resembling a ghost town.

He also added that the people of Obuasi heavily rely on Anglo Gold Ashanti, particularly the youth, so he would encourage the youth to pursue skills that will be beneficial in the future.

He emphasized the importance of showcasing products created by local artisans, encouraging participation from both residents and visitors, and expecting a turnout of over two thousand participants—sellers and buyers—at the trade show.

Dr. Woode highlighted the consortium’s role in training exhibitors to manage their resources effectively, aiming for attendees to witness the tangible benefits of this training. Expressing gratitude to the media, he urged their presence for comprehensive coverage across various platforms.

Edward Amponsah Bonsu, CEO of Eddy Rocky Farms Limited, which specializes in the production and processing of rabbit meat, expressed gratitude for the Obuasi trade show, stating that initially, they operated indoors. However, through the trade show, they have gained exposure and recognition nationwide.

He highlighted their commitment to offering affordable prices, allowing everyone to experience the taste of rabbit meat. Furthermore, they are eager to educate individuals on rabbit rearing and its processing methods.