In pursuit of a fervent ambition to foster transformative leadership for the betterment of the African continent, the inaugural cohort of the Prince Kofi (PK) Amoabeng Scholars Program has been officially launched in Accra.

Comprising 20 carefully selected young men and women, this program, a flagship initiative of the PK Amoabeng Leadership Foundation, is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive one-year experience involving mentorship, coaching, courses, seminars, and even military training exercises.

During the opening ceremony, former Chief Justice Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo delivered a compelling keynote address. She challenged the young scholars to consistently strive for excellence, emphasizing the importance of a shared vision among leaders to foster inclusivity and collective ownership.

Her Ladyship Akuffo highlighted the historical challenge in Africa, attributing it to leaders failing to communicate their visions effectively. She urged the scholars to work collaboratively, underscoring the value of shared ideas for the greater good.

Referring to the beneficiaries as “special future leaders,” Her Ladyship Sophia Akuffo called upon them to be exceptional in their pursuits and aspire to surpass the achievements of P. K Amoabeng himself.

She envisioned a future where these young scholars, equipped with clear goals and principles, would make lasting impacts on society.

The architect behind the PK Amoabeng Scholars Program, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, drew upon his life experiences, notably the UT Bank episode, to express his confidence in shaping the much-needed thought leaders for Africa’s transformative agenda. He emphasized the need for leaders with a different mindset, well-acquainted with the African continent, and committed to serving people in various capacities.

“I believe that with my experiences through UT and my life, I have solutions that would create leaders with a different mindset. And that is why we formed this PK Amoabeng scholars group,” he stated.

The beneficiaries, selected through a rigorous process, expressed gratitude to Mr. Kofi Amoabeng for the opportunity. They pledged to make the most of the program, vowing to learn, develop their leadership skills, and set an example as they prepare for significant roles in the future. The one-year transformative Scholars Program includes military training, mentorship sessions, and various local and international courses, all aimed at building leadership capacity.

Organizers revealed that the PK Amoabeng Scholars Program will be an annual initiative, creating a network of interconnected and well-prepared servant leaders poised to make meaningful impacts in society.