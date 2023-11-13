The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has established an accelerated accreditation committee to address the backlog of unaccredited programs for tertiary institutions.

This move comes in response to concerns regarding the declining quality of degrees offered by some tertiary institutions, which do not align with industry requirements.

The Director-General of GTEC, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, who announced this during the 12th congregation of KAAF University College in Fetteh Kakraba, indicated that institutions were also evaluated based on the information they provided regarding their intentions.

KAAF University Registrar, Frimpong Okyere, added that the reason some institutions produce degrees that do not match the job market’s needs is the high cost associated with running those programs. However, he emphasized that institutions should prioritize programs that are in demand in the job market.