International music superstars Meek Mill and Rick Ross are set to return to Ghana this December during their West African tour.

The two rappers, known for their contributions to hip-hop, are excited to experience the vibrant culture and warm hospitality of Ghana once again.

Rick Ross, who visited Ghana in 2019, said he cannot wait to commemorate the fun moments he had and reunite with friends.

“I have friends over there who will ensure I am comfortable… They have the Ferraris and the Rolls Royce and it’s all fun. It’s a different vibe in there and it’s always surprising. I wanna tap into that tourist side.” he said in a joint interview with Meek Mill.

According to him, he was inspired by Meek Mill’s fun time in Ghana last year and the hospitality Ghanaians extended to him.

Meek Mill also said he is looking forward to returning to Ghana. “I can’t wait to come back and collaborate with local artists and discover new talent,”

Meek Mill and Rick Ross are currently promoting their joint album, “Too Good To Be True.”