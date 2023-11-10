The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has cautioned canoe operators across the country to use life jackets effectively to safeguard their lives.

This follows the retrieval of six bodies and the rescue of five others in the Afram River.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, November 9, 2023, in the Agyata Electoral Area.

Twelve people were crossing the river from Azietsi-Korpe to Agyata when their canoe capsized, leading to their drowning.

Personnel from NADMO, the Police, Fire Service, and Ambulance Service responded to the scene and rescued six people, including four adult females and two adult males.

Five bodies, including three elderly women and two young girls, were retrieved and confirmed deceased.

The body of the last person was retrieved on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Alfred Owiredu-Agyeman, the Eastern Regional Operations Director of NADMO, cautioned canoe operators to prioritize their lives and use life jackets in their operations during an interview with Citi News on Friday.

“We wish to caution our canoe operators on the Volta and Afram rivers in the Eastern Region to strictly adhere to the use of life jackets.”

He further added that “NADMO supplied life jackets to these canoe operators last year, and we realized that they are not making good use of the life jackets. Using the life jacket will go a long way in saving lives.”