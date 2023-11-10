To complement the government’s efforts to discourage more youth from joining destructive illegal small-scale mining, Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has intensified the skill development of youth in mining communities and provided them with startup tools to commercialize their skills.

Speaking after completing a two-year skills training programme in fashion funded by Gold Fields Ghana in Tarkwa, Francisca Agyei, a beneficiary from Wassa Damang, told Citi News that she was on the verge of joining Galamsey but was timely saved by Gold Fields Ghana Foundation’s skills training programme.

“After completing school, I wanted to work in galamsey, but I got this opportunity from Gold Fields to learn dressmaking. I’m glad I have completed the program and have received many things like machines, knitting machines, and industrial machines thanks to Gold Fields. I would advise all those engaging in galamsey to stop destroying the soil because it will affect the country in the future. I encourage them to learn how to use their hands to create something,” she said.

Judith Amposah Yeboah, another beneficiary of the skills training, thanked Gold Fields Foundation for the training and startup tools, and encouraged other youth to embrace the opportunity for skills training to stay away from the dangers of galamsey.

“I know that in my area, there is a lot of galamsey going on. I encourage them to participate in this training because, just as I have been able to do it, I believe they can too. I think galamsey is very risky because most of our friends who go there do not come back; they die. So, I encourage them to participate in this skills training because it will help them. There are many opportunities for them in this training, including mechanics or sewing, and I believe Gold Fields can help them pursue it. They should stop galamsey because hands-on skills are beneficial for everyone. If you have hands-on skills, you can achieve anything you want in this world. Therefore, I encourage all of them to pursue this training,” she advised.

Dr. Celestine Allotey, Vice President in charge of Sustainable Development at Gold Fields Ghana, explained the rationale behind the initiative to Citi News.

He said the skills training program is Gold Fields Ghana Foundation’s commitment to helping its catchment communities diversify the economy beyond mining.

“At Goldfields, we say our purpose is to create enduring value beyond mining. So, within our host communities, we aim to create a diversified economy apart from mining. Today, you have seen our sisters who have skills apart from traditional education. We have trained them and provided them with the necessary equipment to create value for themselves, their families, and their extended families. This is what is happening with this graduation. We started with 10 people, but 9 ladies persisted and have graduated today. My message to them is to persist and not give up. They can become fashion designers with businesses that go beyond their host communities, reaching the Western Region, the rest of the country, and even beyond,” she explained.

The National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) Coordinator for the Western Region, Ivy Yeboah, who attended the graduation event, commended Gold Fields Ghana Foundation for its efforts and called on other organizations to emulate their example. She also urged the youth to be committed to acquiring skills.

“What Gold Fields has done is praiseworthy, and I appeal to all organizations to do the same for other youth to stand on their own feet… We hope that as this initiative grows, the challenge will be to ensure that the children take their learning seriously, even though it is offered for free,” she said.

All nine beneficiaries came from communities in the catchment of Gold Fields Damang, including Bompiaso, Darmang, and Aboso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region. Gold Fields promises to expand the program in the future.