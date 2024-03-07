Acclaimed American rapper, Meek Mill, has announced his interest in obtaining Ghanaian citizenship.

Meek Mill’s last visit to Ghana was in December 2022 where he performed at the Afro Nation music festival.

During his stay in Ghana, he visited the Jubilee House and held a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Despite courting public outrage after filming portions of a music video at the seat of government, Meek Mill, who has since apologised to Ghanaians for his actions, has not hesitated to express his affection for Ghana.

On March 4, 2024, the American rapper tweeted that he had settled on Ghana due to America’s oppressiveness of the growth of Blacks

‘I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!! America made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders” He said.

Three days later, the famous rapper has clarified that he would not abandon his American citizenship but add the Ghanaian one.

“I need dual citizenship in Ghana I think I wanna go back and forth”

