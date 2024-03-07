Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of allowing himself to be used by the government as a tool to deceive the public.

According to Gbande, the flagbearer of the NPP embodies all the unfulfilled promises made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Gbande told host Selorm Adonoo, “He (Bawumia) is a liar. He is the most dishonest. He’s been used as an instrument to deceive the public.

“He has been used, [he represents] all the promises that President Akufo-Addo made to Ghanaians that have ended up being fraudulent, substandard, and unachievable.”

Gbande also criticised the Electoral Commission over what he described as inadequate communication between the institution and its stakeholders.

“What has been in the Daily Graphic is not a document for stakeholders to consider because the EC must, within the competent discharge of their responsibilities and good faith, sign a document under either the letterhead or the logo and communicate it to the parties.”

“Political parties do not accept correspondence from the EC through publications, and what is even more shameful for them is to come back and say they did not leak it. This is the same way they will leak the 2024 general elections.”

