Residents of Samsam and its adjoining areas in the Ga West Municipality are up in arms over the deplorable nature of their roads.

Greeted by dust, gaping potholes, and a rocky terrain, the stretch that links to the Pokuase-Nsawam interchange and other parts of the Eastern Region poses a significant threat to road users.

The protesters, clad in red and black with strongly worded inscriptions on their placards, say several efforts to get the situation addressed by the relevant authorities have proven futile.

“We are all part of Ghana; the road is very bad. This Samsam road is a linked road, connecting major roads including Aburi, Nsawam, and Accra Poly. We are pleading with the government to fix the road for us. The government should not wait for something to happen before it acts,” they pleaded with the government.

Chaos erupted between the Samsam-Odumase protesters and commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as’okada’ riders, over the breach of a directive to prevent ‘okada’ riders from operating.