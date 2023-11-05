Sprinkle Stars Campaign: StarLife distributes over 4000 sanitary towels to teenage girls in public schools.

As part of its 18th-anniversary activities, StarLife Assurance introduced the ‘Sprinkle Stars Campaign’ which distributed over 4000 sanitary pads to teenage girls in public schools across the country.

The Sprinkle Stars Campaign is a social impact initiative which seeks to spread love to the youth in Ghana by supporting their well-being in many ways. This year the campaign focused on providing sanitary towels to needy girls from across the country.

The specific beneficiary schools include Aplaku Cluster of Schools C, Aplaku; Mante Din Drive Basic School, Tema; Kwashiekuma Methodist MA Basic School, Amasaman; Presby B Basic School, Pakyi No.2, Kumasi; Amarahia ADMA Basic School, Adenta; Agyeimpra Methodist Primary School, Offinso & Offinso State ‘C’ JHS, Ashanti Region and Nazareth Orphanage School, Tamale.

Speaking during the presentation of the sanitary pads at Aplaku Cluster of Schools, Head of Individual Distribution of StarLife Assurance, Peter Kyei-Nimoh, “Many less privileged teenage girls do not have easy access to menstrual hygiene products. Some of them cannot also afford them due to their increasing cost. These challenges spurred StarLife to introduce the ‘Sprinkle Stars Campaign’ to support menstrual hygiene and girls’ education in the country.

This donation forms part of our nationwide drive to support teenage girls through concerted efforts at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Establish Good Health and Well-Being) and 5 (Enforce Gender Equality).

The Headmaster of Aplaku Cluster of Schools, Rev. Joseph Opoku Darko, commended StarLife for coming at the appropriate time since girls in the school are sometimes unable to afford the purchase of the sanitary towels.

“The girls in this school are many and this donation is very timely. This will help the school support the girls during their menstrual cycle in order to prevent absenteeism,” he stated.

Staff of StarLife used the opportunity to teach the girls in each school about menstrual hygiene and how to take very good care of themselves always in order to always stay healthy. The company has committed to intensifying such campaigns across the country in order to reach out to more vulnerable girls.