StarLife Assurance has entered into a novel strategic partnership with the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) to provide tailor-made life insurance policies that will secure member churches of GPCC, of which there are over 200 member churches, their families, and ultimately support the Council.

By relying on StarLife’s best-in-class products and trusted insurance expertise, this novel agreement enables member churches of the GPCC and their families to benefit from uniquely designed life insurance policies, provide support for projects and programs of GPCC, and to provide job opportunities for the youth.

Launching the partnership at the Royal House Chapel International in Accra on Thursday 18th August 2022, the General Secretary of GPCC, Rev. Emmanuel T. Barrigah, stated: “StarLife Assurance has already been supporting some projects of the GPCC after we signed a service agreement with them in January this year. We are happy to be expanding our collaboration to include life insurance policies for our congregations, training and job opportunities for our youth to provide them with a consistent stream of income, and also to receive funding support for the Council’s future strategic plans.”

“This partnership will enable member churches to benefit from policies like the StarLife Child Education Plan, WealthMaster Plus Plan, Ultimate Protection Plan, Supreme HomeCall Plan and other Group Welfare Policies. We therefore encourage all member churches to work with StarLife in order to benefit from this partnership”, he added.

Mrs. Kakra Duffuor Nyarko, Chief Executive Officer of StarLife Assurance, noted that: “StarLife is excited to be partnering with the GPCC to offer innovative insurance solutions to member churches. We acknowledge the good work that the GPCC is doing for the country, the Church and our communities and as such, we are committed to supporting the Council as you embark on developmental projects in our communities. Together, we will achieve great things for the Church and for our country at large.”

“As your solid partner for life, these policies span generations; from preparing for seamless quality education for your children, an endowment plan to financially prepare for your medium to long term goals, to providing a befitting farewell for your parents. StarLife is covering all aspects of life, whiles protecting you against the effects of life’s uncertainties,” she disclosed.