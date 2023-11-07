The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has urged its customers within Western Accra to be mindful of water consumption and use water wisely to improve supply to other areas.

It said this is because it is currently supplying water to only about 60 percent of the customers it serves in Western Accra, which is inadequate.

In a statement issued on November 3, the GWCL blamed the current water shortages being experienced in parts of Accra on challenges at its Weija treatment plant.

“Due to some technical challenges being experienced at our Weija Treatment Plant, there has been a shortfall in the volumes of water currently being produced which has resulted in customers experiencing low pressures in the flow to their properties and erratic flow in other areas.”

“The situation being experienced now is a combination of factors, including faulty equipment, increased demand, routine maintenance works and some unforeseen circumstances.”

Areas including McCarthy Hill, Darkuman, Lapaz, and Gbawe, among others, have been affected by shortfalls in the volumes of water.

Stanley Martey, the Chief Manager of PR & Communications at GWCL, said in an interview with Citi News on Monday that the company is working assiduously to address the situation.

“There is water in the system so we expect that they wouldn’t resort to unwholesome water consumption so that we would forestall any eventuality. We would also expect that where there is water flowing they will use the water wisely because if you have more water in the pipeline the pressures could improve to some other area.”

“So let’s use water that is flowing wisely and then we can have water and improve on the pressures. Currently, we are just doing about 60% and it is highly inadequate for the populations in Accra,” he stated.