Salt mining company, Electrochem Ghana Limited has denied any involvement in the shooting incident that occurred at Toflokpo in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of several others.

A feud ensued on Monday between officials of Electrochem Ghana Limited and residents of Toflokpo when some staff of the company went to the area to repair some damaged dykes used in the evaporation and harvesting of salt.

Residents of the town accused Electrochem of taking away their livelihood and harassing them with land guards.

Nene Mayilo Dadebom II, Chief of Toflokpo in a Citi News interview confirmed the shooting incident and accused Electrochem Ghana Limited of persistent acts of intimidation.

But Electrochem Ghana Limited denied any involvement in the shooting and condemned it in a statement released on Tuesday.

The company added that the company is awaiting the police to conduct an investigation into the shooting and report its findings accordingly.

Below is Electrochem Ghana’s full statement.

The attention of the management of Electrochem Ghana Limited has been drawn to newspaper publications and comments in social media linking Electrochem to the unfortunate death of a resident in Ada.

We will like to state emphatically devoid of any equivocation that the company has NO hand in the said incident and condemn in no uncertain terms the killings. We are very much aware that the police have taken the issue up and are investigating the case including coming up with the autopsy report. Due to the confidence we have in the Ghana Police Service, we have decided to wait and come out with a more detailed press release on the incident since we will not want to preempt the workings of the police.

We wish to state our commitment to working with the people of Ada for our mutual benefit.