The Minority in Parliament says it will ensure proper scrutiny of what it terms the Akufo-Addo government’s farewell budget to deal with the suffering of the masses.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is scheduled to present the 2024 budget statement of the government to Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

During a meeting with the Parliamentary Press Corps, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, stated that the caucus will aid the government throughout the budget review process.

“We will await the government’s presentation of the farewell budget for 2024. This will be President Nana Akufo-Addo’s final budget. So, we anticipate that this budget will mark their departure, and we hope that we will assist them through the consideration process. Where there are errors, we will rectify them, and where there are merits, we will support them appropriately to ensure their implementation,” he stated.