The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, says the NPP’s record of reviving and improving Ghana’s economy is incomparable.

During a press conference on Thursday to discuss the modalities of the November 4 presidential elections of the NPP, Kodua indicated that between his party and the National Democratic Congress, the NPP stands out with regard to improving the economy.

“When it comes to managing Ghana’s economy, our opponents do not have a comparable record. It is the case that today, the NDC feels emboldened because COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War have vanquished the gains we made immediately upon taking over on 7th January 2017.”

Kodua further praised the economic and managerial prowess of former President Kufuor and the current President, Akufo-Addo.

“Under President John Agyekum Kufuor, from 7th January 2001 to 7th January 2009, the NPP pulled Ghana’s economy out of the stagnation the NDC left. Again, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we grew the economy on average 7 percent from another NDC stagnation for three consecutive years before the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s War in Ukraine. The truth is that we are fixing the economy, and soon, the hardships of today will be history. The assurance to Ghanaians that we will regenerate the economy is manifest in our record.”