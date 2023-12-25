The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars of Ghana will pitch camp in Johannesburg, South Africa ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted in the Ivory Coast.

As per the official communication from the GFA, the team will report to camp on the 31st of December 2023 and is expected to stay in camp for approximately ten days before they depart to the Ivory Coast for the tournament.

As part of preparation plans, the team will take on Botswana in a friendly encounter in Johannesburg.

The GFA has additionally declared that media coverage of the Black Stars’ training sessions in South Africa, as part of their preparations for the AFCON, is strictly prohibited.

In Group B, Ghana is paired with Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The team’s schedule includes an initial match against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, followed by encounters with Egypt and Mozambique on January 18 and January 22, respectively.