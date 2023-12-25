Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Asantewaa O Aduonum, the Ghanaian singer attempting to break the longest singing marathon by an individual not to lose hope.

“Wishing Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum all the best as she takes on the challenge of breaking the singathon record set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare,” Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated.

In a Facebook message to Afua, who is on the second day of the challenge, the Vice President wrote: “Your passion and talent shine brightly, and I’m confident you’ll definitely make history. Keep singing your heart out! We are with you.”

Afua Asantewaa kicked off her attempt to break the record for the longest individual singing marathon at Akwaaba Village at the airport.

The Ghanaian singer is expected to break the longest singing marathon by an individual which lasted 102 hours. The record is held by Indian Sunil Waghmare, who earned the milestone after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

In a nearly five-day event that started exactly at midnight from today, Sunday, December 24 to December 27, 2023, she began with OSIBISA’s ‘WOYAYA’ and followed with two gospel songs.

After a nonstop 4-hour performance, she took a 20-minute break to change her costume and then resumed. Miss Asantewaa will be singing only Ghanaian songs throughout her record-breaking attempt. She has so far done 24 hours of non-stop singing.

She explained that “this is a fine opportunity to sell amazing Ghanaian music to the world”